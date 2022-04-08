Railway Engineer Says He Was Kidnapped, Rs 10 Lakh Ransom Sought: Cops

A Central Railway engineer has claimed he was kidnapped by four persons who demanded Rs 10 lakh before leaving him near Thakurli station in Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of junior engineer Mohit Kallu Singh (26), a Dombivali railway police station official said.

"Singh has said he was abducted from the yard at Thakurli station on April 5 and they had sought Rs 10 lakh from his wife. He claims they left him near Thakurli station at around 1:45am on April 6. A probe is underway and no arrest has been made as yet," he added.

