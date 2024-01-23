Rahul Gandhi Unveils 'Five-Point Justice' During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress's Rahul Gandhi -- leading his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Assam -- promised what he called the "Five-point justice". This involves achieving "justice" for four key sections of the society -- young people, women, farmers and labourers -- and achieving equal representation in every field.

He said he would provide a blueprint within two months.

The rally is expected to bring justice to the four pillars which will empower the country. For women and it would involve everything starting with education and jobs. For farmers and labourers, it would mean loans, job security, Provident Fund, healthcare and other facilities that are not available in the unorganised sector.

"There is an idea of Nyay behind this Nyay Yatra. Congress party will bring forward its 5 pillars of justice in the next one month which give the country power," Mr Gandhi said today.

"The five pillars are Justice for the youth, equal representation, justice for women, justice for farmers and justice for labourers. For these pillars we'll organise a program by the Congress in the coming month," he added.

His remarks came amid repeated confrontations between his party and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam over the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Today, Mr Gandhi's yatra was barred from entering the state capital Guwahati, triggering protests from Congress workers, who broke barricades and raised slogans. The Congress is benefiting from what the Assam Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister are doing and the yatra has become the main issue in Assam, Mr Gandhi said.

He also claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya at the "instructions" of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started on January 14 from Thoubal in Manipur and will end on March 20 in Mumbai. Spanning the country from east to west, it would cover 6200 km, passing through 14 states and 85 districts.