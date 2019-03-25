Rahul Gandhi To Address 2 Rallies On A Day's Visit To Rajasthan on Tuesday

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state for poll campaigning.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to Rajasthan and will be addressing two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers.

Mr Gandhi would be addressing rallies in Sriganganagar district's Suratgarh and Bundi district headquarters with the same name.

He will later meet his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. "Preparations for the meetings have been completed for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state," a party leader said.

The workers' meet would be attended by shortlisted booth-level activists from all 200 assembly segments of the state.

This is Mr Gandhi's first visit to the state for poll campaigning in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases.

Elections on 13 seats will be held on April 29 and on remaining 12 seats on May 6.

