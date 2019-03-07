PM 'Performed Bypass Surgery' In Rafale Deal, Probe Him Too: Rahul Gandhi

Rafale controversy: Rahul Gandhi has been alleging corruption and crony capitalism in the Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also must be investigated in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today, stepping up the attack on the government. His comments come a day after he said there is "enough evidence" to prosecute PM Modi in the matter.

Mr Gandhi, who has been alleging corruption and crony capitalism in the deal, said, "You can charge anything you want on anyone, but also press charges on the Prime Minister."

As the Supreme Court deliberates whether to re-open the case involving the acquisition of the 36 Rafale fighter jets, the government told the court yon Wednesday that crucial documents linked to the deal was stolen.

"PM Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal. The purchase was delayed to benefit Anil Ambani," Mr Gandhi said, addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The Congress has alleged that the government accepted an overpriced deal in 2016 and overlooked public sector aviation firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited so that industrialist Anil Ambani's rookie firm Reliance Defence could bag an offset contract.

The government, Dassault and Anil Ambani have denied the allegations.

The government told the court on Wednesday that the documents related to the Rafale deal were stolen from the defence ministry, targeting The Hindu newspaper over its investigative stories on the purchase of the fighter jets from France amid opposition allegations of corruption.

The petitioners in the case, who have sought a review of the top court's verdict on the matter in December, had accessed those papers illegally, the government said.

Reacting to the government's charge, N Ram said documents related to the Rafale deal were published in public interest and nobody would get any information on the sources who provided them.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.