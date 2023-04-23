Rahul Gandhi Reveals 'The Politician' Who Makes Great Food

Rahul Gandhi said that prefers "Indian mithai" over French desserts.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a recent video interview, revealed a few interesting things about his life. In the clip shared on his Instagram account, the Congress leader is seen discussing his passion for food and also revealed his "favourite cook".

In the interview with the YouTube channel 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai', Mr Gandhi revealed that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav makes great food. He further said, "But among all of us, my mother makes the best food." The Congress leader said that "My sister won't like it" but Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi is "Number 1" in cooking. The former Member of Parliament said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his sister and the General Secretary of the grand old party ranks second in number in terms of cooking.

Mr Gandhi also stated that he drinks coffee in the morning and prefers tea at night. Further, he also said that he prefers "Indian mithai" over French desserts and if given a choice between sweet and spicy food, he would pick the former.

A few days ago, the former Congress chief visited the Matia Mahal market in Old Delhi and the Bengali market and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas. Mr Gandhi visited a famous "sherbet" vendor in the Matia Mahal area. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market. He has often been spotted visiting popular eating joints in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi yesterday, the last day of the deadline following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament of the lower house of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee had sent him a letter asking him to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, which he has been occupying since 2005, by April 22.