Rahul Gandhi Reminds PM Modi Of Promise After Man's 1,300 Km Protest Walk A man from Rourkela, Odisha decided earlier this year to walk to Delhi to remind the Prime Minister of his promise to upgrade Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital to a multi-speciality hospital.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi said people are dying because of Prime Minister Modi's broken promise. (File) New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of failing to keep a promise that he made to the people of Odisha's Rourkela three years ago. Citing a news report of a



Muktikanta Biswal, a 30-year-old idol-maker from Odisha's Rourkela, decided earlier this year to walk to Delhi to remind the Prime Minister of his promise to upgrade Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital to a multi-speciality hospital and complete the construction of a bridge in the area. Mr Biswal says it has been three years but the situation has not changed.



"The PM promised Rourkela a multi-speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 Km to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise & people are dying," Mr Gandhi said in tweet. Mr Gandhi also said that "the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him".

Muktikanta Biswal covered about 1,350 km but fainted on a highway and was admitted to a hospital in Agra.

Mr Biswal covered about 1,350 km, but fainted on a highway and had to be admitted to a hospital in Agra. He intends to continue on his journey till he meets the Prime Minister, he said. "I am going to meet the Prime Minister and request him to fulfill his promise of completing the construction of a bridge, and upgrade Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela to a super speciality hospital," he told news agency ANI.



