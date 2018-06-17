Rahul Gandhi Reminds PM Modi Of Promise After Man's 1,300 Km Protest Walk

Muktikanta Biswal, a 30-year-old idol-maker from Odisha's Rourkela, decided earlier this year to walk to Delhi to remind the Prime Minister of his promise to upgrade Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital to a multi-speciality hospital and complete the construction of a bridge in the area. Mr Biswal says it has been three years but the situation has not changed.
Comments"The PM promised Rourkela a multi-speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 Km to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise & people are dying," Mr Gandhi said in tweet. Mr Gandhi also said that "the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him".
Mr Biswal said that villagers were dying every day due to lack of proper medical care and that he started his journey from his village in April. "Their plight compelled me to walk thousands of kilometres," he said.
The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 Km to Delhi because the PM hasn’t kept his promise & people are dying.
I assure Mr Biswal: the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM’s promise for him. https://t.co/1fFFPeDCIB- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2018
Mr Biswal covered about 1,350 km, but fainted on a highway and had to be admitted to a hospital in Agra. He intends to continue on his journey till he meets the Prime Minister, he said. "I am going to meet the Prime Minister and request him to fulfill his promise of completing the construction of a bridge, and upgrade Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela to a super speciality hospital," he told news agency ANI.