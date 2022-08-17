Rahul Gandhi Or His Pick Will Be Party's PM Candidate: Congress Leader

The Bihar Congress chief said the issue would be discussed later.(File)

With the Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) apparently keen on the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Opposition's face in the 2024 parliamentary election, Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi or whoever he picks will be the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Madan Mohan Jha's assertion came days after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)and the Congress to form the government in Bihar.

Asked if Nitish Kumar would be acceptable to the Congress as the Opposition's face, he told reporters, "Neither Nitish Kumar ji has said that he is the prime ministerial candidate, nor have we said that he will be our Prime Ministerial candidate." "Our candidate is our leader Rahul Gandhi ji or whosoever he nominates for the post our entire party will stand behind that person," he said.

The Bihar Congress chief, however, said the issue was not at hand and would be discussed later as two years were left for the Lok Sabha election

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)