Rahul Gandhi Marks 10 Million Twitter Count In Amethi, Thanks Followers

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Amethi after losing the seat to Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi thanked his followers on Twitter after his follower count on the social media platform reached 10 million. He said he will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, the parliamentary seat that he lost in the national election.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

This is his first visit to the Uttar Pradesh town after losing the seat to union minister Smriti Irani of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi often uses Twitter to attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has over 48 million followers on Twitter, is the most-followed Indian politician and the third most followed politician in the world, on Twitter. Only former US president Barack Obama with over 106 million Twitter audience, and his successor Donald Trump (followed by 60.2 million people), are ahead of him.

Mr Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 2004, taking over from his mother Sonia Gandhi. He was elected to parliament from the second seat he contested - Wayanad in Kerala.

The visit comes at a time when the Congress is facing its worst leadership crisis, with the party yet to choose a new chief. Rahul Gandhi had announced last month that he would step down as Congress president following the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Earlier this week, Mr Gandhi shared an open letter on Twitter, listing his reasons to quit from the top post. He also edited his Twitter bio, removing the party designation.

Mr Gandhi, who was a three-time lawmaker from Amethi, was defeated by Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

The dusty, largely rural constituency, around 130 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, had been held by Mr Gandhi's family almost continuously for the last four decades.

