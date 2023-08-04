Live Updates: Supreme Court Relief For Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi Surname' Case

The order will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

Live Updates: Supreme Court Relief For Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi Surname' Case
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remarks on the 'Modi' surname. The order will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
 

Here are LIVE updates:

Satyamev Jayate, Says Congress After Supreme Court Pauses Rahul Gandhi Conviction In Defamation Case
The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.
"Rahul Gandhi Comments Not In Good Taste, But...": What Supreme Court Said
The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.
Supreme Court Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Criminal Defamation Case
Modi Surname Case: This is Rahul Gandhi's last chance to get acquittal in order to attend the Parliament and contest elections, his lawyer argued in the Supreme Court today.

