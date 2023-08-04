Live Updates: Supreme Court Relief For Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi Surname' Case

The Supreme Court today suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remarks on the 'Modi' surname. The order will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Here are LIVE updates:
#WATCH | Delhi: Celebration at the AICC Office after Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' defamation case pic.twitter.com/HJuvsLkIb2- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023
#WATCH | "The judgement of the Supreme Court has once again re-established the faith of common people in SC, in democracy, constitutionalism and in the principle that truth shall prevail," Congress MP Randeep Surjewala after SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname... pic.twitter.com/Df674gaR5P- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023
"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth"- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2023
~Gautama Buddha
माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय को न्यायपूर्ण फैसला देने के लिए धन्यवाद।
सत्यमेव जयते।
यह नफरत के खिलाफ मोहब्बत की जीत है।- Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2023
सत्यमेव जयते - जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wSTVU8Bymn
Modi Surname Case: This is Rahul Gandhi's last chance to get acquittal in order to attend the Parliament and contest elections, his lawyer argued in the Supreme Court today.