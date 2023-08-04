Live Updates: Supreme Court Relief For Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi Surname' Case

The Supreme Court today suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remarks on the 'Modi' surname. The order will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.



Here are LIVE updates:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 04, 2023 14:29 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: Celebration at the AICC Office after Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' defamation case pic.twitter.com/HJuvsLkIb2 - ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Aug 04, 2023 14:27 (IST) #WATCH | "The judgement of the Supreme Court has once again re-established the faith of common people in SC, in democracy, constitutionalism and in the principle that truth shall prevail," Congress MP Randeep Surjewala after SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname... pic.twitter.com/Df674gaR5P - ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Aug 04, 2023 14:26 (IST) "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth"



~Gautama Buddha



माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय को न्यायपूर्ण फैसला देने के लिए धन्यवाद।



सत्यमेव जयते। - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2023

Aug 04, 2023 14:25 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Modi Surname Case Live Updates: Satyamev Jayate, Says Congress After Supreme Court Pauses Rahul Gandhi Conviction In Defamation Case

The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP. The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

Aug 04, 2023 14:24 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: "Rahul Gandhi Comments Not In Good Taste, But...": What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Aug 04, 2023 14:24 (IST) Supreme Court Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Criminal Defamation Case

Modi Surname Case: This is Rahul Gandhi's last chance to get acquittal in order to attend the Parliament and contest elections, his lawyer argued in the Supreme Court today. Modi Surname Case: This is Rahul Gandhi's last chance to get acquittal in order to attend the Parliament and contest elections, his lawyer argued in the Supreme Court today.