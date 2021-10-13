Congress Team Meets President, Wants Minister Sacked Over Farmers Killing

The Congress seeks dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in the case

A Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation is meeting President Ram Nath Kovind over the Lakhimpur violence incident in Uttar Pradesh where farmers were mowed down, allegedly by a car driven by a Union Minister's son.

Other members of the delegation are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, has now been arrested for allegedly running over protesting farmers in the Uttar Pradesh district on October 3. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister whose son is an accused in the case.

Congress leader KC Venugopal has said the party seeks to present a detailed memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur incident.

The union government has maintained a studied silence on the issue.