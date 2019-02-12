"Rahul Gandhi Is A Lobbyist For Competitive Firms," Says BJP: Live Updates

The Congress alleges that the government finalised an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets at an inflated price to benefit Anil Ambani.

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 12, 2019 15:14 IST
New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today again repeated his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi benefited industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale jet deal. "Anil Ambani, who met the French defence minister, mentioned an MoU he is looking forward to sign after the Indian prime minister's visit to France. This is a breach of the official secrets act... the PM is the only other person who knows about this... in fact Anil Ambani opened his company after this meeting," he said.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as height of shamelessness and irresponsibility on the part of the Congress president, and asserted that the e-mail he cited to criticise the prime minister referred to some chopper deal and not the purchase of the fighter aircraft. "He (Rahul Gandhi) has thrown muck at his own face by abusing our honest prime minister... We will expose his lies before the public," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Mr Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal comes a day after repeating his allegation of corruption in the 36-jet deal. "The Prime Minister became prime minister saying he will fight corruption. Have you read today's Hindu? It is very clear in today's (Monday's)  Hindu article that the PM removed the anti-corruption clause. Every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause," he said after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,  who was on a day-long fast in the capital.

The Congress alleges that the government finalised an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets at an inflated price to benefit Anil Ambani, whose inexperienced defence firm was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the aircraft. Both Dassault and the government have denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal

Here are the updates on Rafale controversy:


Feb 12, 2019
14:48 (IST)
Feb 12, 2019
13:56 (IST)
The New Document Rahul Gandhi Used Today To Target PM Modi Over Rafale
The New Document Rahul Gandhi Used Today To Target PM Modi Over Rafale | NDTV.com Video | Rahul Gandhi today continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale deal by citing a copy of what he said was an email by an Airbus employee with details of the meeting. "PM has compromised national security, he has done what spies do," Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference."
Feb 12, 2019
13:24 (IST)
Feb 12, 2019
13:23 (IST)
Indian Air Force Vice Chief Anil Khosla has backed the induction of Rafale jets into the air force. "Rafale induction into the Air Force will give a big boost to our combat capabilities," he was quoted by news agency ANI.
Feb 12, 2019
13:17 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul Gandhi's charge on Rafale deal
  • This is a very irresponsible statement made by Rahul Gandhi
  • Whole Gandhi family gave been involved in several corruption cases
  • He together with his mother in on bail
  • Rahul Gandhi should tell us how did he get email of Airbus
  • He is playing with the national security
  • He is working as a lobbyist of foreign company
  • We will never submit before his false propaganda
  • We will expose them
Feb 12, 2019
12:38 (IST)
Feb 12, 2019
12:36 (IST)
Anil Ambani had met the French defence minister days before the signing of the deal during PM Modi's visit to France in 2015, Rahul Gandhi said, quoting from an e-mail written by an Airbus executive to a French official.
Feb 12, 2019
12:36 (IST)
What Rahul Gandhi said on Rafale today
  • Anil Ambani, who met the French defence minister, mentioned an MoU he is looking forward to sign after the Indian prime minister's visit to France.
  • This is a breach of the official secrets act... the PM is the only other person who knows about this... in fact Anil Ambani opened his company after this meeting.
  • The Prime Minister is acting as Anil Ambani's middleman.
  • All this is stated in an e-mail written by an Airbus employee.
  • This is a very serious issue... the Prime Minister now absolutely must reply on this. What is going on?
  • The Defence Ministry does not know, the Defence Minister does not know. Only the Prime Minister knows... and then you see, Anil Ambani knows.
  • This is no longer just a matter of corruption, it is a matter of the official secrets act, and therefore a national security issue... the Prime Minister has done what spies do. He has divulged issues of national security to someone else.
  • The Supreme Court judgment now becomes questionable.
  • India's biggest defence plan, something that even the Defence Minister doesn't know, nor does the foreign secretary, but Anil Ambani knows... and the only other person who knows is the Prime Minister.
  • National security has been compromised. An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) is known to a businessman before it is drafted before anybody else. Like I said, PM has done something that spies do.
  • These 3 things - corruption, procedure, and national security - these just have to be investigated. No one will be spared in this.
Feb 12, 2019
12:32 (IST)
Mr Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal comes a day after repeating his allegation of corruption in the 36-jet deal. "The Prime Minister became prime minister saying he will fight corruption. Have you read today's Hindu? It is very clear in today's (Monday's)  Hindu article that the PM removed the anti-corruption clause. Every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause," he said after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,  who was on a day-long fast in the capital. 
Feb 12, 2019
12:29 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi cited an e-mail to claim the businessman was aware of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) before India and France signed it.
