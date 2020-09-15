'Don't Be Afraid': Rahul Gandhi Jibe At PM After Centre's China Statement In Parliament

Rahul Gandhi's attack today was in reference to a remark PM Modi made in June (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the country on China's "encroachment" in Ladakh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement in parliament today, asserted that the South Asian country "does not recognise the current boundary (Line of Actual Control)" and had attempted to intrude into the Indian territory in May. "Don't be afraid of taking China's name," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

"It is clear from the Defence Minister's statement that Modi ji has misled the country on China's encroachment. Our country has always rallied behind the Indian Army and it will do so in the future. But Modi ji, when will you stand up to China? When will you take our land back? Don't be afraid of taking China's name," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Gandhi has been attacking the Centre and PM Modi over their handling of the stand-off with China, which had intruded into the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in May.

The Congress leader's attack today was in reference to a remark PM Modi had made at an all-party meeting in June, days after 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in a clash with Chinese troops. "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured," PM Modi had said.

Mr Gandhi, the former Congress chief, has often claimed that PM Modi is afraid of the Chinese.

Mr Singh, who met his Chinese counterpart in Moscow last week, gave details of the meeting in parliament on Tuesday. He said he made it clear that India wants to resolve this issue in a peaceful manner and "wants the Chinese side to work with us". But "there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Mr Singh said the country is prepared for all contingencies.

He also added that China had made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector in mid-May.

There have been several rounds of military-level and ministerial talks with China over the situation at the LAC, the de-facto border. The only measure taken by the Chinese side to ease tension was its partial withdrawal from Galwan Valley, the site of the June clash.

Earlier this month, China tried to close in on Indian positions on the South Bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake and fired shots in the air. The Indian forces thwarted the attempt.