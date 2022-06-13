Rahul Gandhi Is 'Ram', BJP Government Playing 'Raavan': Congress Worker

Congress workers who were out in numbers to stage a protest were detained by Delhi Police.

A Congress worker on Monday said the ruling BJP government is "playing the role of 'Raavan'" while Rahul Gandhi is "Ram" as party workers hit the streets in support of the Congress leader.

Congress workers are staging a nation-wide protest in support of Mr Gandhi ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

"The ruling govt is playing the role of 'Raavan'. We want to tell them that Rahul Gandhi is our 'Ram' and we are devoted to him; We will continue our protest till the time Rahul ji doesn't leave from ED office," said a Congress worker dressed in traditional costume.

Mr Gandhi was earlier summoned to join the ED investigation on June 2 but the Congress leader was out of the country. He was later issued summons for June 13 to join the investigation.

Congress workers who were out in numbers to stage a protest in the national capital on Monday were detained and put into buses by Delhi Police.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi too has been summoned by the ED in the money laundering case. Initially issued an earlier date, Mrs Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19. The central agency then issued her a fresh summons for June 23.