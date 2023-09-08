'Opposition Would Agree...': In Europe, Rahul Gandhi Backs Centre's Russia Stance

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in Belgium as part of his tour of Europe (File).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has backed the government's stance on relations with Russia - specifically the increased purchase of discounted crude oil - amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Mr Gandhi said the opposition too "would by and large agree with the country's position on the ongoing war". "I don't think the opposition would have a different position than what the government is currently proposing," Mr Gandhi said at an event in Belgium on Friday.

"I think the opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict. We have a relationship with Russia... I don't think the opposition would have a different position than what the government is currently proposing," he said.

In June too Mr Gandhi had backed the government, telling journalists in Washington, D.C., "we (the Congress) would be responding in a similar way..." "Because India has that sort of relationship with Russia and that can't be denied. Our policy would be similar," he said.

READ | "Our Policy Would Be Similar": Rahul Gandhi Backs Centre's Stand On Ukraine War

The Congress leader had been asked to respond to Russia selling more and more discounted crude oil to India - at a time when the West has slapped stringent financial sanctions on Moscow.

Indian government data last month said crude imports from Russia had doubled to $20.45 billion in the April-July period of this fiscal year alone; imports were $10.42 billion in April-July 2022.

Russia is now India's second-largest import source in the first four months of this fiscal.

Manmohan Singh Also Backs Government

Rahul Gandhi isn't the only big name from the Congress to have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on this issue.

Before the G20 Summit in Delhi, ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said India had "done the right thing in putting its sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace".

READ | "The Right Thing": Manmohan Singh Backs Centre's Russia-Ukraine Stance

"When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides. I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace," Dr Singh said.

On G20 'Snub' To Mallikarjun Kharge

Mr Gandhi - in Brussels as part of a tour of Europe - was however less complimentary about party boss Mallikarjun Kharge being excluded from a G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

"What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition... it tells you something. It tells you they don't value the Leader of 60 per cent of India's population. It's something people should think about - why are they feeling the need to do this? What is the type of thinking that goes behind that," the Congress leader retorted.

READ | Mallikarjun Kharge Not Invited To G20 Dinner Hosted By President

Sources, however, said no leader of any other political party had been invited either.

On the guest list are cabinet and state ministers, as well as all Chief Ministers and two former Prime Ministers - Dr Singh and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.