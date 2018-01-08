Before Bahrain Visit, Rahul Gandhi Calls NRIs India's Brand Ambassadors According to a statement issued by the Congress, Mr Gandhi will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there on Monday.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa. (File photo) New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a visit to Bahrain--his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief--where he will address a convention of NRIs and meet the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.



Mr Gandhi, who will be a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.



According to a statement issued by the Congress, Mr Gandhi will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there on Monday.



Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said.



He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian origin tomorrow.



"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip.



Mr Gandhi is expected to return to India on January 9.



