Before Bahrain Visit, Rahul Gandhi Calls NRIs India's Brand Ambassadors

Mr Gandhi, who will be a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.
According to a statement issued by the Congress, Mr Gandhi will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there on Monday.
Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said.
He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian origin tomorrow.
Comments
Mr Gandhi is expected to return to India on January 9.