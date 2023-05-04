Rahul Gandhi Dials Supriya Sule After Sharad Pawar's Sudden Resignation: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule today over the veteran political leader's resignation as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.

In a shock announcement on Tuesday, Mr Pawar announced his resgination and named a committee and tasked it with choosing his successor.

Mr Pawar has not relented despite repeated appeals from Nationalist Congress Party leaders and supporters that he withdraw his decision to step down, senior party leader Praful Patel told reporters.

There is speculation that Supriya Sule has emerged as the choice for national president and Mr Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra unit chief.