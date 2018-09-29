Rahul Gandhi Criticises ABVP For Insulting Madhya Pradesh Professor

A professor at the PG College in Mandsaur ran after protesting students trying to touch their feet.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has hit back at activists of the right-wing student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for insulting a senior professor in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and calling him anti-national.

On Thursday, a professor at the PG College in Mandsaur ran after protesting students trying to touch their feet. A video, which has gone viral, shows students trying to dodge the professor in the college corridor.

"A teacher was insulted by student leaders of ruling party in Mandsaur. A professor is touching the feet of the students who are threatening them. What kind of virtue is being followed in the country where teachers are regarded as God. What kind of treatment is this...," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Protesters and workers of the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), led by their district president Pawan Verma, were protesting the reported delay in their fourth semester BSc results.

As they shouted slogans outside a classroom, Professor Dinesh Gupta, who was teaching, tried to stop them. He told the protesters not to raise slogans as it was disturbing him.

The ABVP protesters and workers allegedly called him "anti-national" and threatened him with a police case, said students. Professor Gupta then started touching the feet of the protesters, students said.