Rahul Gandhi Congratulates IAS Couple, Says 'Inspiration Amid Communal Hatred'

"Congratulations Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
He attached a news report with his tweet that carried a photograph of the newly weds, who have been allocated the Rajasthan cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.
The couple's marriage was solemnised in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday.
Mr Gandhi had also said that the party will always fight against BJP's ideology and defeat it in the 2019 general elections.