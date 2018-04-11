Rahul Gandhi Congratulates IAS Couple, Says 'Inspiration Amid Communal Hatred'

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the BJP and its ideological patron RSS of promoting "intolerance" in India.

All India | | Updated: April 11, 2018 09:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates IAS Couple, Says 'Inspiration Amid Communal Hatred'

Rahul Gandhi congratulated IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi on their wedding

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the Narendra Modi government while congratulating IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi on their wedding.

"Congratulations Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

He attached a news report with his tweet that carried a photograph of the newly weds, who have been allocated the Rajasthan cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.

The couple's marriage was solemnised in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday.

Comments
Mr Gandhi has been accusing the BJP and its ideological patron RSS of promoting "intolerance" in India. He targeted the BJP during Congress' protest fast on Monday claiming that "BJP's ideology is to divide the country, crush the Dalits, tribals, minorities".

Mr Gandhi had also said that the party will always fight against BJP's ideology and defeat it in the 2019 general elections.
 

Trending

Rahul GandhiNarendra Modi GovernmentIAS Officers Wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................