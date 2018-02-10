Rahul Gandhi Cites Rajnath Singh's Speech On Nehru To Counter PM Modi

"Thank you Rajnath Singh ji for speaking the truth to power. Satyamev Jayate," the Congress chief said on Twitter, while tagging a speech of Mr Singh made in 2015 at a programme to mark Nehru's birth anniversary.
In his speech made on November 14, 2015, Rajnath Singh had said that Nehru was one of the leaders who participated in the freedom struggle and worked towards strengthening democracy in the country.
Mr Singh had also said in his speech that many of the developed countries during Nehru's time wrote about him and talked highly of him.
Mr Gandhi and the Congress party have often accused the NDA government of not recognizing the contribution made by Nehru and his successors.
"How can one of the leaders say India got democracy due to Pandit Nehru and Congress Party? Is this their reading of India's history? What arrogance is this," he said.