Ragpicker Injured In Kolkata Explosion, Bomb Disposal Squad Secures Area

A ragpicker was injured after an object that he had picked up exploded in central Kolkata today, the police said.

Following the incident at 1.45 pm, the officer in charge of central Kolkata's Taltala police station went to the spot to check.

The explosion had blown off several fingers of the ragpicker. He has been admitted to a hospital.

The police said a gunny bag was found at the entry point of Blochmann Street. The police said they sealed the area and called the bomb disposal squad.

The bomb squad checked the bag and searched the surroundings, following which they cleared the area for traffic.

The ragpicker has been identified as Bapi Das, 58. He told the police he used to roam around the area, and only recently started sleeping on a pavement on SN Banerjee Road.

The police said his statement is yet to be recorded as his treatment is going on. A forensic check of the area will follow.