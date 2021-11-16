Reality TV Anchor's Racist Monologue Draws Assam Chief Minister's Fury

Issuing a clarification on Instagram, Raghav Juyal said the "momo", "chowmein" and other gibberish words were a reference to the contestant's self-professed talent of conversing in Chinese.

Raghav Juyal's clip from Dance Deeewane Season 3 has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi:

An introduction for a contestant from Assam on a dance show on TV with the words "momo", "chowmein" and "gibberish Chinese" has triggered a massive backlash, including from the state's Chief Minister with many calling the performance by host Raghav Juyal racist and cringe-worthy.

An undated clip from the reality show Dance Deeewane Season 3 has gone viral on social media that shows Mr Juyal introducing a young contestant with the contentious monologue.

The clip drew hundreds of reactions on Twitter, with many slamming the content and the presenter. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the skit.

Issuing a clarification on Instagram, Raghav Juyal said the "momo", "chowmein" and other gibberish words were a reference to the contestant's self-professed talent of conversing in Chinese.

"It's unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that," Raghav Juyal said.