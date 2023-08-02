AAP's Raghav Chadha's Jibe At Parties Who Backed Delhi Services Bill

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today took a swipe the YSR Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal for backing Centre's services bill saying that they must have done so due to some compulsions.

"There must have been some compulsion, people don't turn unfaithful for no reason," Mr Chadha said.

The AAP leader also cautioned the Opposition parties saying that if Centre manages to push the bill in Delhi, they will replicate it in all non-BJP ruled states.

Raghav Chadha's reaction came after the government tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha yesterday amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs.

The bill, which gives the lieutenant governor the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will replace an ordinance promulgated on May 19.

The ordinance virtually negated the Supreme Court verdict on May 11 that gave the elected AAP dispensation control over services, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats of the city government.

"This bill, which seeks to give overriding powers to the bureaucracy and the lieutenant governor, will replace democracy in Delhi with 'babucracy',” Mr Chadha claimed.