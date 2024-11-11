Raghav Chadha Attends Varanasi's Ganga Aarti With Parineeti Chopra On Birthday

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra during Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has marked his 36th birthday in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, Varanasi. Accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took part in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Members of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, including President Sushant Mishra and other officials, welcomed them by presenting them with traditional angavastra (stole), prasadam (religious offering), and a memento.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha attended the famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, worshipping with their families. Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra welcomed them with clothes, prasad, and a memento. pic.twitter.com/w0n4aTBXAQ — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2024

Ms Chopra also wished Mr Chadha in an adorable post on Instagram.

"Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "They don't make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help," she said in the post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Born in 1988 in Delhi, Raghav Chadha received his school education from the city's Modern School and graduated from Delhi University (DU). He is a chartered accountant.

He has been associated with the former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP since its formation in 2012.

He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an AAP candidate for the South Delhi seat but lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. A year later, he fought the Assembly elections in Delhi and won from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

He is currently serving as the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and is one of the youngest members of Parliament.