Raghav Chadha Appointed Co-Incharge Of AAP's Punjab Unit

"Congratulations and best wishes to Raghav Chadha for being appointed as seh-prabhari of Punjab," the CM tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Raghav Chadha on being appointed as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Raghav Chadha on being appointed as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.

Earlier in the day, party's Punjab unit tweeted, "AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha has been appointed as co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab." 

