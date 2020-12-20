Raghav Chadha Appointed Co-Incharge Of AAP's Punjab Unit

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Raghav Chadha on being appointed as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Raghav Chadha on being appointed as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Raghav Chadha for being appointed as seh-prabhari of Punjab," the CM tweeted.

Earlier in the day, party's Punjab unit tweeted, "AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha has been appointed as co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab."

