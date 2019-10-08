1st Rafale Handed Over By France, Rajnath Singh Says "Historic Day": 10 Points

Here is the 10-point cheat sheet on Rafale handover ceremony:
- "It is a historic day and shows deepening ties between India and France," defence minister Rajnath Singh said at the handover ceremony for the Rafale aircraft. "Rafale will add to the strength of IAF. Our focus is to enhance the capability of IAF. We are sure that all timelines would be adhered to, be it jets or weapon systems," Mr Singh said.
- The handover ceremony took place today at a facility of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the aircraft, in Merignac of Bordeaux, around 590 km from Paris.
- The first batch of four Rafale jets -- part of the Rs. 59,000-crore deal made in September 2016 -- are expected to arrive in India in May next year.
- The rest of the aircraft will arrive by September 2022, for which the Air Force has been making preparations, including training of pilots.
- The handover of the first Rafale jet was accompanied by Shastra Puja - the traditional worship of weapons that mark Dussehra. India is celebrating not only Dussehra, but also the 87th Air Force Day today.
- During the sortie, the Defence Minister will sit in the rear cockpit while a French pilot flies the customised aircraft with tail number RB-01. RB stands for the newly appointed IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria, in recognition of his role in striking the Rafale deal in 2016.
- Earlier today, after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Had an excellent meeting with the President of France Mr. @EmmanuelMacron at Elysee Palace in Paris today. We had a comprehensive discussion covering a wide range of issues".
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France in August last year, during which both nations had resolved to further enhance the already close defence ties.
- Soon after taking over as the air chief in September, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has said that the acquisition of the Rafale jet fighter would give India "an edge over Pakistan and China".
- "Rafale is a very capable aircraft, once we induct it, it will be a gamechanger in terms of our operational capability and when we use it in combination with SU-30 and other fleets which we have, we would have a serious jump in our capability," he had said.
