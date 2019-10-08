1st Rafale Handed Over By France, Rajnath Singh Says "Historic Day": 10 Points

Rajnath Singh is expected to fly a sortie in the Rafale jet.

Bordeaux: India got the formal delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets bought from the Dassault Aviation in France today. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to France, accepted the handover at a facility of Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Bordeaux. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was preceded by Shastra Puja - the traditional worship of weapons during Dussehra. The minister is also expected to fly a sortie in the fighter jet once the ceremony concludes. Earlier today, Mr Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed stronger strategic ties with France.