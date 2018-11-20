Rafale Deal Controversy Won't Dent Air Force's Image: Air Marshal Nambiar

Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi have accused the Centre of "corruption" in the Rafale jet deal

The image of Indian Air Force will not be dented due to the controversy over the Rafale fighter jets deal, said Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, the deputy chief of IAF.

He said so while interacting with the media in Guwahati and added that the people can differentiate between chaff and grain.

Air Marshal Nambiar interacted with the media over the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to present the coveted President's standard to the 118 Helicopter Unit and colours to the Air Defence College at Guwahati Air Force Station on November 29.

"My fellow citizens can differentiate between chaff and grain. The place of armed forces in India is very sacred," he said.

The opposition Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a debate over the details of the Rafale fighter jets deal signed with the French government.

Detailing on the IAF's infrastructure development in the region, Air Marshal Nambiar said that the air force has operationalised six Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in Arunachal Pradesh. These facilities will be used by civilians. These ALGs include Mechuka, Tuting, Passighat, Ziro, Aalo and Walong.

"We are yet to operationalise the Vijaynagar ALG, for there is some road connectivity issue. Operationalisation of these ALGs will come as a major boost to tourism."

