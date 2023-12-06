Depression, Murders, Suicide: 4 Deaths In Doctor's Family Shocks UP Town

Dr Arun Kumar, his wife and two children were found dead at their home

Shock has gripped Railways colony at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh after a doctor working with Railways allegedly murdered his wife and two children and then died by suicide. Dr Arun Kumar, an eye specialist working as a medical officer with Railways, was posted at Modern Rail Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. He had been suffering from depression, police have found.

Dr Kumar, a resident of Mirzapur, lived at the Railways quarters in Rae Bareli with his wife and two children. They were last seen on Sunday. When they could not be reached for the next two days, the doctor's colleagues went to his home. When there was no response to the bell and knocks, they broke open the door. Inside were the bodies of the doctor, his wife Archana, daughter Adiva (12) and son Aarav (40). Police were informed and top officers of the district reached the spot.

A hammer, blood stains and drug injections were found at the crime scene. According to police, the doctor administered drugs to his wife and children to make them conscious. Then killed them with blows to their heads. The doctor first tried to slit his wrists. When that did not work, he died by hanging. "This is what we have gathered so far. The post-mortem will reveal more," Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said.

Kamal Kumar Das, a neighbour, said the locality was in shock after the incident. "He (Dr Kumar) was very nice to his patients and to others. There must be some family problem, so this happened," he said.

Lucknow Range IG Tarun Gauba reached the spot after the incident. The senior police officer said they have received information from some neighbours and colleagues that Dr Kumar was given to bouts of aggression. "We have heard he would often have angry exchanges with people. We are looking into all angles," he said.