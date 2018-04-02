Know All About Radhika Reddy, The TV News Anchor Who Allegedly Committed Suicide In Hyderabad

TV news anchor Radhika Reddy was reportedly suffering from depression.
New Delhi: Radhika Reddy
, a 36-year-old news presenter for a Telugu TV channel allegedly committed suicide on Sunday night by jumping from the fifth floor of her house in Hyderabad's Moosapet. Shortly after presenting the news on TV, she came to the house and at around 10:40 PM went to the fifth floor of the building and jumped, the police said. Suicide note recovered from her bag suggested depression to be the cause of her death. Police said that the anchor died instantly due to the impact. She suffered critical injuries to her head, a leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries. A case was registered and Radhika Reddy's body has been shifted to a state-run hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted today.