R Madhavan Praises Bengaluru Airport Infrastructure, PM Modi Reacts

R Madhavan praises Kempegowda International Airport

Actor, writer and director, R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to praise the infrastructure at the newly-opened terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. In the video, the actor talked about the luxurious garden-themed international terminal and called it "exotic" and declared that the terminal has the "best infrastructure".

In the video, Mr Madhavan said, "It's incredible what the infrastructure in India is becoming! I'm at the new Kempegowda International Airport. And I'm telling you, it looks like an exotic... exotic place! Nobody will believe that this is an airport."

He added, "And all the plants you see hanging from the ceiling in different parts of the airport are actually real plants, that are being watered every day, from the ceiling. And a lot of the construction as you can see above are all made of bamboo. Just look at the ceiling. And it's all themed around sustainability in India. Very proud! Very well done man!"

The actor shared another video on his Instagram handle and showed his fans a glimpse of the terminal. In the caption, he wrote, "The Kempegowda International Airport at BENGALURU... is superlative ... Exotoc and efficient .. Infrastructure is One of the best in the world. So Proud."

See the post here:

His post garnered 492,252 likes on the social media platform and several comments.

PM Modi also reacted to his video, in an Instagram story. "Next gen infrastructure for India's growth," PM Modi wrote.

Social media users flooded the comments sections, praising Bengaluru Airport. "Indian Airports are much better than foreign Airports," a user wrote.

"Remarkable indeed. Your presence made the place more beautiful," another user commented.

"True. Perhaps most beautiful airport in the world," the third user wrote.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru commenced international operations at Terminal 2 (T2) on September 12.

Now, Terminal 1 will serve as the operational hub for domestic flights of IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet. Terminal 2 will be dedicated exclusively to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara, a Bangalore International Airport Ltd statement said.