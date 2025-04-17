"The News Hits Hard": Internet Reacts To BluSmart Shutting Down Amid SEBI Order

BluSmart, India's first all-electric cab service, has suspended operations in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai after a SEBI order against one of its co-founders in an affiliated loan fraud case.

The sudden shutdown left users felt stranded.

An X user wrote, "As a frequent BluSmart user, the news of the service shutting down hits hard. Another service one got used to, was lost to mismanagement. The clean cars, courteous drivers, and the sheer reliability of the cabs turning up at the right time, stuff that the brand had built over the years - will all be missed."

Another shared, "Feeling really sad about the whole BluSmart situation. It was the only cab service that felt genuinely safe-clean cars, respectful drivers, and never creepy. Could book late-night airport rides without a second thought. That kind of peace of mind is rare."

"My elderly parents in Delhi have an unwavering faith in BluSmart. They refuse to keep a car and driver, saying 'BluSmart hai na. [We have BluSmart].' Whenever they have to go somewhere and I offer to arrange a premium car service I trust, they respond, 'BluSmart hai na. Rental kar lenge. [We will rent].' I don't know exactly what went wrong, but I know they'll be heartbroken when I tell them 'Ab BluSmart nahi hai'," someone shared.

A user joked, "I have realised to create wealth in India just being smart isn't enough, you have to be BluSmart."

Someone wrote, "I loved Blusmart. I was a loyalist. More than the money in the wallet, I am more concerned about driver partners who will be out of jobs until the saga plays out. I had so many good conversations with many of them who saw Blusmart as a ray of hope, a beacon of trust. They were well respected. Losing all of this won't be easy for them."

A comment read, "I must've jinxed BluSmart. Praised it every day, I think - clean cars that didn't smell, great drivers, ALWAYS arrived early. It was such a relief compared to Uber/Ola. What the hell did these guys do?"

A user shared, "Blusmart was my favourite cab service. The drivers were always so kind and did everything in their hand to help."

BluSmart Mobility was founded in 2019 by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Punit K Goyal. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, it launched as India's first all-electric ride-hailing platform, aiming to offer a cleaner, more reliable alternative to traditional cab services.

With operations paused, BluSmart is now exploring a shift in strategy. Shareholders have cleared a plan to transition the company into a fleet partner for rival Uber, with its EVs expected to be integrated over the coming weeks.