Questions That CBI Asked RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Over Kolkata Horror

Sandip Ghosh will questioned again today.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday interrogated the former head of the Kolkata medical college where a doctor was raped and murdered last week. Dr Sandip Ghosh had resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two days after the doctor's body was found in a seminar room at the hospital.

The CBI questioned Dr Ghosh, who is on a long leave as per a court direction, two days in a row. He was questioned till midnight on both Friday and Saturday. He has been summoned again at 11 am today.

Here's a list of questions that Dr Ghosh has been asked so far:

The CBI asked Dr Ghosh about his whereabouts on the night the trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

He was also asked who informed him about the incident, reported news agency PTI. His statement was also corroborated by the CBI officials with the versions of other doctors and nurses who were on duty that night.

The former principal was also asked what was his first reaction to the news of the doctor's death.

The CBI also asked him whom did he ask to inform the family and who contacted the police.

Dr Ghosh was also asked about the weekly roster of the chest medicine department where the doctor was often put on 36-48 hours duty.

Some of Dr Ghosh's answers were convoluted, PTI reported citing a CBI officer.

At least two psychologists from New Delhi attended the questioning session on Saturday, the report said.

The CBI has prepared a list of around 40 people who will be questioned as part of their probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. This includes doctors and police officers.

The officials have also recorded a written statement of the mother of Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who was arrested a day after the doctor's body was discovered on August 9.