'Qualifies To Be Removed': MK Stalin Versus Governor Reaches President

MK Stakin also wrote that Mr Ravi had interfered with the elected government in Nagaland.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu, complaining against Governor RN Ravi, the state government said in a statement.

Mr Ravi "qualifies to be removed" from the Governor's position, Mr Stalin wrote, sending an alleged list of violations by him. Mr Stalin wrote that the Governor has breached his oath of office by acting against the state's people and interests and against the Constitution.

Among the alleged violations is the Governor's action to unilaterally dismiss arrested minister Senthil Balaji and to put it on abeyance in hours, he has written, pointing out that it is prerogative of the Chief Minister and not the Governor to take a call on the appointment of ministers.



A Governor searching for an opportunity to bring down an Opposition-ruled state government will only be seen as an "agent of the Centre," he wrote.

He has left it to the President to decide if the continuation of Mr Ravi as Governor is "acceptable and proper'.

Accusing the Governor of being a "political war" with the ruling DMK, Mr Stalin alleged that Mr Ravi acts against the state government's policy, places hurdles in the work of the legislature, by delaying his assent to bills passed by the house. This happens even after clarifications he sought are provided, the Chief Minister wrote.

RN Ravi also needlessly delays permission for corruption cases against former AIADMK ministers, he added.

He also alleged that the Governor is divisive, and doesn't believe in secularism. He airs personal views on religion, glorifies Hinduism, belittles and defames Tamil culture, hurts people's sentiments. His suggestion to rename the state reveals his hatred against Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister alleged.

RN Ravi also insults the Indian constitution, calling the federal set-up an "administrative convenience", Mr Stain alleged.

RN Ravi insulted India by skipping names of Periyar, BR Ambedkar, Kamaraj, Anna and Kalaignar in his official assembly speech. He also skipped references to social justice, equality and Dravidian model governance in the official assembly speech, he added.

Mr Ravi had also interfered with the elected government in Nagaland during his tenure there as Governor, he alleged, citing political voices from the state.

The Raj Bhavan is yet to respond to the issue.