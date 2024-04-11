India Ranks 4th Globally As Research Hub After China, US, UK: Report

69 Indian universities with 424 entries are on QS World University Rankings 2024. (Representational)

India has emerged as a research hub on the global academic landscape and now ranks fourth in the world in putting out academic papers, a recent analysis has found. On the research parameter, India ranks right after China, the US and the UK, The Times of India has reported, quoting Ben Sowter, vice-president of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics provider known for putting out annual university rankings.

Sixty-nine Indian universities have featured in the QS World University Rankings 2024 by subject released yesterday. Jawaharlal Nehru University has emerged as the top-ranking Indian university. JNU is at the 20th position globally for development studies.

In the management studies category, IIM Ahmedabad is among the top 25 institutions globally. IIM-Bangalore and Calcutta are in top 50.

In data science, IIT-Guwahati has performed well with a global ranking of 51-70. Chennai's Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences finished at the 24th position globally for dentistry studies.

A total of 69 Indian universities with 424 entries have made it to the QS World University Rankings by subject this year. Last year, 66 universities of 355 entries made it to the list.

"The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability. The results draw on the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers," QS has said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in US has ended up at the top for the twelfth year, the University of Cambridge is at the second place and the University of Oxford is at the third spot.

India is the second most represented country in Asia on the list after China, which has 101 ranked universities.