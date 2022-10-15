Pythons, Crocodiles Among 140 Exotic Animals Seized In Mizoram, 3 Arrested

The joint operation was undertaken by Champhai police and the Excise and Narcotics Department.

In one of the biggest hauls of illegally trafficked animals, as many as 140 exotic wildlife species, including an Albino Wallaby, were rescued on Saturday in Mizoram. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

Mizoram | In a joint operation Champhai police of Mizoram & Champhai Excise & Narcotics Dept rescued & seized 140 exotic animals & birds, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar were handed over to Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further action: Mizoram police pic.twitter.com/T2JUS1N54R — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

According to police sources, the exotic animals were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar and smugglers of both countries were involved.

The joint operation was undertaken by Champhai police and the Excise and Narcotics Department who intercepted two Boleros and a Scorpio.

The exotic animals, which were found in cages and boxes in the vehicles, included 30 tortoises, two monkeys, two Marmoset monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitors, 55 crocodile hatchlings, four flame bowerbirds, four Serval cats, and one Albino Wallaby.

Later, the said exotic animals, birds along with the vehicles and the three smugglers were handed over to Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Last month, in another huge haul of illegally trafficked animals, at least 40 exotic animals, including a baby wallaby, were rescued in Assam. The animals had been trafficked from Myanmar and the vehicles were transporting them illegally from Dimapur in Nagaland, police sources said.