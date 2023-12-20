Pushkar Dhami Suffers Security Scare, Chopper's Wheel Stuck On Helipad

The incident took place on Monday at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed youth conference.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suffered a major security lapse during a program in Rudrapur. As the Chief Minister's helicopter landed on a helipad, the front wheel of the helicopter was stuck in the ground due to moisture.

The incident took place on Monday at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed youth conference in Rudrapur. Videos of the incident are now viral on social media.

After the pilot realised what had happened, he immediately alerted security personnel about the issue. Police officers were seen pushing the helicopter to dislodge it from the ground and free the wheel.

Fortunately, Chief Minister Dhami had exited the helicopter before the incident unfolded, however. questions are being raised about the security measures in place for such events.