Importance Of Puri Jagannath Temple's Four Gates: Why It Was A Poll Issue

The 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India, opened all four gates on Thursday after persistent demands from devotees. This decision came shortly after the new BJP government in Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, approved the move in its first Cabinet meeting.



Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple's four gates: Significance



These gates have been part of the temple's architecture and rituals since ancient times. Each gate is associated with a specific direction and symbolism:



Singha Dwara (Lion's Gate): Located in the east, it is considered the main entrance and symbolises liberation (moksha). Entering through this gate is believed to lead a devotee towards spiritual liberation.



Vyaghra Dwara (Tiger Gate): Positioned in the west, it symbolises righteousness (dharma). Passing through this gate is seen as upholding moral and ethical values.



Hasti Dwara (Elephant Gate): In the north, it represents prosperity and wealth. This gate is regarded as the carriage of Maha Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.



Ashwa Dwara (Horse Gate): Located in the south, it symbolises desire (kama). It is said that entering through this gate requires one to overcome worldly desires and attachments.



Why were they closed?



The gates of the temple were closed initially during the COVID-19 pandemic primarily for safety reasons and to comply with public health guidelines. This measure was part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus among devotees and temple staff.



Some of them were kept closed to facilitate ongoing renovation work related to the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project, a significant initiative aimed at preserving and enhancing the temple's historical and cultural heritage.



Why was the Jagannath Temple an issue during the elections?



During the 24-year rule of the BJD in Odisha, one of the major controversies surrounding the temple was the missing keys to the Ratna Bhandar (inner treasury where precious jewellery and stones are kept). The former state government led by Naveen Patnaik's BJD, was also accused of not maintaining records and inventories of the temple's treasures properly. Transparency issues and allegations of mismanagement, especially concerning the temple's valuable assets, further fueled discontent.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also voiced concerns about the temple's sanctity and management practices under the BJD rule. They highlighted issues such as the commercialisation of the temple precincts, the demolition of traditional institutions and the closure of certain temple gates, which was perceived as compromising the temple's traditional practices and religious integrity.



Controversies surrounding the temple's management and events like the Rath Yatra (chariot festival) also added to the overall public discourse and scrutiny during the elections.



In their election manifesto, the BJP pledged to open the remaining gates of the Jagannath Temple once in power in the state. The newly appointed Chief Minister, Mr Manjhi, has now allotted ₹500 crores for the temple's management, beautification and repair.