Punjab's former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College And Hospital or DMCH in Ludhiana.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said that Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for coronavirus.

"He is stable," Dr Sharma added.

More details awaited.



