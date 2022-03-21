SIT Probing Drugs Charges Against Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Reconstituted

Bikram Majithia was charged under the NDPS Act on December 20 last year. (File photo)

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has reconstituted a special investigation team, probing the drugs case in which Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia had been booked.

A minister in the SAD-BJP government, Bikram Majithia was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

The new SIT has been constituted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Crime) Gursharan Singh Sandhu, according to an order.

The other members of the SIT are Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) Rahul S and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Raghbir Singh and Amarpreet Singh, it said.

Earlier, the SIT formed by the Charanjit Singh-led government was headed by AIG Balraj Singh.

Bikram Majithia, 46, was charged under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 probe report by Additional Director General of Police Harpreet Singh Sidhu, into a drug racket in the state.

The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year.

Mr Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.