Punjab Police Release Song To Spread Awareness Over Contagious Virus

Sub-inspector Baljinder Singh urges people to fight coronavirus with will power through the song

A Punjab police sub-inspector has found a unique way to spread awareness about precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, sub-inspector Baljinder Singh can be seen singing a Punjabi song to caution people about protecting the elders and their children, earning praises from the chief minister.

"Desh mere de vasiyo, ek ral ke muhim challayee, iss corona virus utte ethe hi bann laayey (People of the country, we should collectively run a campaign against coronavirus and prevent it from spreading)," sings Mr Singh.

He asks people to use masks, sanitisers and gloves to keep the deadly COVID-19 at bay, and urged them to do a "namaste" from a safe distance.

The song is written by Assistant Sub-Inspector Partap Paras.

The video of the song shows cops training children from the poor about how to wear masks and giving sanitisers to the people for use.

The cops were also shown distributing food and other essential items to the needy.

In the song, Mr Singh also urges people to follow all steps recommended by the health authorities to check spread of infection.

"Is aafat de agge datt ke khadiye, ichcha shakti naal is virus naal ladiye (we should face the virus with all our strength and fight it with will power)," he says in the four-minute song.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has shared the video of the song on his Twitter handle.

"A song on precautions against Coronavirus by SI Baljinder Singh of @PunjabPoliceIndia. A creative way of spreading awareness on COVID-19," Mr Singh tweeted.

The song came after many police officials at several places were criticised for brutally thrashing people for violating curfew restrictions last week.