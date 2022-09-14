Punjab Police File Case After AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Bribe MLAs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the BJP's "Operation Lotus" had earlier failed in Delhi

Punjab Police today filed a case on Aam Aadmi Party's complaint that the BJP was trying to bribe its MLAs. AAP today sought a probe into allegations of an attempt by the BJP to topple its government.

The ruling party claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 25 crore each to at least 10 MLAs. The state BJP has already dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and a "bundle of lies".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the BJP's "Operation Lotus" had earlier failed in Delhi. "Operation Lotus" is a code name used by Opposition parties to refer to "poaching" of MLAs by the BJP.