Punjab May Deploy Over 1 Lakh Machines For Crop-Residue Management

Punjab is working on a plan to reduce crop-residue or stubble burning

The Punjab government is considering introducing over one lakh machines from its own funds for paddy straw management after the centre denied sharing funds to control crop-residue or stubble burning, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement today.

"We had offered a joint resolution of this menace but instead of helping us the centre has dragged its feet from it. But it doesn't mean that it will deter us from ensuring the well-being of our farmers and protection of environment," Mr Mann said.

The Chief Minister said that in Punjab, paddy cultivation is done over 75 lakh acres. He said out of this, farmers on 37 lakh acres don't burn paddy straw.

Some major steps need to be taken for ensuring management of the remaining 38 lakh acres, Mr Mann said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is considering introducing one lakh machines for this purpose. These machines with a capacity of managing crop residue of 8-10 acres daily will solve this problem, Mr Mann said, adding the plan is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab "clean, green and pollution-free".