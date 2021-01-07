Punjab Jail Warden Arrested For Selling SIM Cards To Inmates: Police

Jail inmates used SIM cards to remain in contact with the outside world (Representational)

A warden of Punjab's Kapurthala "modern" jail was arrested for allegedly running a racket of selling SIM cards to jail inmates in collusion with two city residents with criminal history, the police said on Thursday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur identified the arrested jail warden as Lovepreet and two city residents involved in the racket as Vijay and Shivam.

She said Lovepreet would procure SIM cards from Vijay and Shivam and give them to prisoners for Rs 5,000 each.

The jail inmates were using these SIM cards to remain in contact with the outside world and further their criminal activities, the SSP said.

The police will also secure the custody of three jail inmates Sanjeev, Punjab Singh and Jolly who bought 16 SIM cards from the jail warden and will investigate if these cards were being used to further any terror activities.

