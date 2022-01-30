Punjab's Channi To Contest From 2 Seats. 'Told You,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab votes next month with four other states and the results will be declared on March 10.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi will contest from Bhadaur constituency, the Congress announced today as it released its third list of eight candidates for Punjab Assembly elections.

The party had earlier announced Mr Channi's candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is also in the race, took a swipe at the choice of two seats for Mr Channi.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?" Mr Kejriwal tweeted soon after the announcement was made.

Mr Channi, 58, the first time Chief Minister, took over the top job in Punjab in September after the Congress sacked Amarinder Singh - who was involved in a bitter and protracted tussle with state party chief Navjot Sidhu.

Navjot Sidhu's ties with the new Chief Minister have been far from smooth as neither is willing to pass up on the top job.

With a raging Navjot Sidhu versus Charanjit Singh Channi rivalry threatening to hurt the Congress campaign for next month's Punjab election, Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, announced that the party will soon announce a Chief Minister candidate, adding that "two people can't lead, only one can".

Mr Gandhi said the party will consult Congress workers before making the decision.

Navjot Sidhu, contesting from Amritsar East, "assured" Rahul Gandhi that he would accept his decision, no matter what.

