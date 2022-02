Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signed visitors' book at Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/4OVHHDfMDk — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Notably, polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.