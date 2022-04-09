Punjab Cops At Delhi BJP Leader's Home Over Fake Video Of Arvind Kejriwal

Police reached the home of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal

Officers of the Punjab Police have arrived at the home of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal after a complaint was filed over tweeting a fake video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The police from Punjab, where Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, is in power, came in a car "to arrest me", Mr Jindal tweeted.

केजरीवाल ने पंजाब पुलिस को प्राइवेट कार PB 02 DQ 1204 मेरे घर भेजा है मुझे गिरफ्तार करने।



लेकिन मैं @ArvindKejriwal को आज फिर बताना चाहता हूँ कि मैं उससे डरने वाला नहीं हूँ। जनता को उसका सच बताकर ही रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/YCxsml4utU — Naveen Kumar Jindal ???????? (@naveenjindalbjp) April 9, 2022

"...I'm not going to be afraid of him (Arvind Kejriwal). I will keep telling its truth to the public," Mr Jindal tweeted.

The Punjab Police yesterday filed a First Information Report, or FIR, against Mr Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a "doctored video clip" of Mr Kejriwal. The FIR was filed in Mohali after a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer and a sub-inspector, Gagandeep Singh, filed a complaint.

This is the second case filed by the Punjab Police against a Delhi BJP leader after the AAP came to power in the state.

"The complainant said that Jindal, on his Twitter handle, shared a cropped video from the original footage of an interview given by Arvind Kejriwal to a TV channel and doctored the original content. The complainant said that some words of the Delhi Chief Minister from the original interview have been dropped," the police officer said, adding the tweet was posted on April 6.

According to the complaint, the "doctored" part of the video is about Mr Kejriwal's comment on providing clean and transparent governance.