Punjab Cop Killed As Service Revolver Goes Off Accidentally

An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed on Sunday after his service revolver went off accidentally at Fatehgarh Niara village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said.

ASI Rajveer Singh (51) was posted at the Chabbewal police station.

He was cleaning his service revolver at his residence in the village when it went off accidentally, police said.

His family members rushed him to the local district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The bullet hit his head, said police.

