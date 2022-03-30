Punjab Congress Demands Action As 2 Party Workers Killed

The Punjab Police has registered a murder case (Representational photo)

Punjab Congress leaders have demanded immediate arrests over the murder of two party workers in the state since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. The Congress has claimed that the workers were killed by AAP supporters.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Navjot Sidhu and other leaders visited the house of Iqbal Singh at Kasowana village in Ferozepur's Zira. Iqbal Singh, 53, who was allegedly attacked by AAP workers on March 12, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Mr Sidhu sought immediate arrest of the accused, Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job for a member of his family.

On Monday, Makhan Kanga, 30 -- said to be a close aide of Nawanshahr Congress ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini -- was shot dead allegedly by six armed men.

"As Makhan Singh stopped at a petrol station to get his scooter refuelled, the masked assailants riding a Safari SUV fired at least 15 rounds at him, killing him on the spot," said SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.

A resident of Kassoana village, Iqbal Singh was attacked by three people with bricks on March 12, two days after the Punjab Assembly poll results were declared. The police said a murder case has been registered.

In a series of tweets, Navjot Sidhu said: "Congress worker brutally beaten to death in Zira constituency…. Visited his home in village Kasowana where his dead body was brought … took up the matter with the administration.. culprits should be arrested, victim's family should be given a govt job!"

"Justice delayed is justice denied ! Culprits (AAP Goons) should be booked and arrested immediately," read another tweet.

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.