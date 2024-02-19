'We Had Asked For MSP Guarantee On Purchase Of Pulses': Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann said that the farmers has requested a guarantee for Minimum Support Price.

After the fourth round of talks between Union Ministers and farmer leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the farmers has requested a guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the purchase of pulses.

Addressing the media persons on Monday, Mr Mann said that he was in the meeting as an advocate of the farmers.

"The discussions went on for five hours. I talked about the benefits for Punjab. We had asked for an MSP guarantee on the purchase of pulses, which was discussed today," Mr Mann said

He further added that "first, a guarantee will have to be given, which will be possible only if NAFED, NCCF and Cotton Corporation get a guarantee of 5 years. In which there are 6 to 7 decisions, this proposal has been given in which the farmers will take the decision and then they will go and discuss."

Mr Mann further urged for peace and said that the decision of the farmers' union, to be announced tomorrow, should be considered, even if some state governments are shutting down the internet.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that they had a very positive and extensive discussion with representatives of farmers adding that the farmer leaders will announce their decision on the government proposals by tomorrow.

Informing the media persons, Piyush Goyal said that the farmer union representatives put forth some positive suggestions, which will be beneficial for the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, as well as the overall economy and consumers of the country.

"With new ideas and thoughts, we had a positive discussion with Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union and other farmer leaders...We had a detailed discussion on how to carry forward the work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years," he said.

The agitating farmers from Punjab have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

The meeting comes as thousands of farmers are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border with layers of barricades and a large number of security personnel halting their march to the national capital.

The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands. Commencing their march to the national capital on Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced hindrance from security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, situated between Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13. Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive, with the fourth round of talks scheduled today.

