'What Will You Call Farmer Protest At Badal Event?': BJP Dig At Akalis

Farmers at the Moga protest wanted to raise some questions before Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Two days after a large number of protesting farmers tried to disrupt an event organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab's Moga district, the state BJP today mocked its former ally over the incident.

State BJP President Ashwani Kumar Sharma today said the protest at former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal's event on Thursday showed that the farmers weren't angry only with the leading the NDA government at the Centre.

"When we were facing protests, these parties (AAP, Congress, and the Akali Dal) used to say 'there was anger against the BJP'. Now what will you call the incident in Moga?" Mr Sharma asked a BJP event.

"Why were you forced to suspend your campaign?" he asked.

On Thursday, the police had to use water cannons to disperse a group of farmers who tried to force their way into the venue of the SAD event in Moga. A few days ago, too, the SAD had faced farmers' protest at another event in Baghapurana in Moga, according to a PTI report.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers, has been leading a nationwide protest against three central farm laws introduced last year. The SAD was part of the BJP-led NDA when the laws were passed.

It subsequently quit the alliance in solidarity with the farmers. That, however, has not reduced the farmers' against the party much, as is evident from the recent protests.

The SKM had earlier called for a boycott of political parties aligned with the BJP.

Of late though, every political party, including the Congress, which was largely seen to be backing the farmers, has faced protests in poll-bound Punjab. This despite the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Congress government increasing sugarcane prices recently.

The SKM has now asked political parties not to hold campaign rallies in the state.