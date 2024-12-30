Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Pune Pub Sends Condoms With New Year Party Invite, Congress Files Complaint

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress complained to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Pune Pub Sends Condoms With New Year Party Invite, Congress Files Complaint
A senior police officer confirmed receiving the complaint on Sunday.
Pune:

A row has erupted over a pub in Pune allegedly sending condoms and ORS to invitees of the New Year's Eve bash, prompting police to record statements of invitees.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress complained to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

"We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by police against the pub management," Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain stated on Monday.

A senior police officer confirmed receiving the complaint on Sunday.

"We have recorded statements of several invitees attending the event," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pune, Pune Pub, New Year's Party
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.